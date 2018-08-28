Girl cares for her wig more than the bullies… runs in rain after taking it off; hilarious!

It's called desperation and it can really make us look silly. In the above video, teenager Katelyn has found herself in such a tricky situation caused by desperation.

Katelyn did not want her brand new wig to get drenched in heavy rain and she presses the panic button, takes off her wig and then runs towards her parked car as if there is no tomorrow.

In the video, her boyfriend Marcus Thomas is heard shouting "Katelyn, go!" as the girl is seen looking around to notice if anybody noticed her and put her in an embarrassment.

The video is from Katelyn's high school in Pensacola. Florida.

"She knows that I've been dying to see her take it off, so she called me outside and told me that she was going to take it off and run to her car," Thomas was later quoted as saying.

"I couldn't miss this opportunity for the world to record it so I did, and begged her to let me post it."

We sincerely hope that the couple is continuing to see their loving relationship even after this disaster.

