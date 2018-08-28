  • search

Twin sisters converse in language that they themselves only know

    Children have a divine power to communicate which we don't understand and in the video here, the twin sisters are doing that with perfection.

    These twins are just two years old - an age when one doesn't learn to speak - but that doesn't stop them from communicating with each other in their own language that they also understand fully well (at least, it seems so). Even the best of the translators in the world can create a version of their communication for us but that doesn't make their conversation anything less beautiful. One of the sisters is more animated and trying to make her sister understand something by waving both hands; even putting her finger into her mouth once.

    Twin sisters converse in language that they themselves only know

    What do you feel about the video? Let us know in the comments section. And explore our site for more such videos.

    Credit: AndreaCochran; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 10:13 [IST]
