Meet Mei, a woman who earns money by cuddling people

Written By:
    She is not a sex worker and earns her livelihood by means of professional cuddling. But her profession is something which still surprises people and may be something which is still way ahead of its time.

    Mei treats her clients on one-on-one cuddling sessions and also group workshops that deal with consent and touch. A cuddler with Cuddle Sanctuary in California's Santa Monica, Mei charges $80 an hour for her service. She tries to make people understand that her therapy is more than any sexual service. It is something according to her "completely platonic" which helps others discover intimacy through hugs and touches. "Half of use are single and this large population in the US are just starving for touch," Mei said, while nullifying the perception that professional cuddlers do what they do out of desperation.

    Did you ever hear about such a profession? If yes, share your thoughts in the comment section below. Also look for more such videos on our space.

    Credit: 60SecondDocs; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video bizarre woman

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 9:56 [IST]
