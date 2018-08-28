These racers have no idea what they are up to; the audience is though extremely excited

They may not what they are up to but for everybody else, it is all about nail-biting excitement. The tiny tots are afterall taking part in a crawling contest and just look at the excitement on their guardians' faces.

The kids are wearing shirts with numbers on their backs, suggesting the affair is no less professional than any other serious sport. They have their own tracks to crawl to reach the finishing point before anybody else. The guardians sitting at the finishing ends have all sorts of kids' toys to lure them to finish the competition faster.

The babies are cheered to come out with flying colours though the little souls are completely clueless as to what the buzz is all about.

This cute baby-crawling contest is something that takes place in Honolulu, Hawaii, every year.

A very adorable video to film.

Credit: Caters_News; Published on Rumble