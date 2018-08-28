Man goes after fellow-driver with baseball bat to teach a lesson but then something funny happened

It is a case of a road rage but in the end, it is quite a funny outcome. The video shows the driver of the black Honda car getting pissed off with that of another and gets out of his car with a baseball bat out of anger. He is angry that the driver of the grey sedan did something silly while driving (though the video doesn't show it) and plans to teach him a lesson.

Seeing the advancing driver of the black sedan, the driver of the Prius also gets out of his vehicle and walks up to the former. By now, a row of cars has formed behind the two confrontationist drivers and everybody is apprehending something uncomfortable.

At this point, the man with the bat suddenly starts retreating, with all his aggressive gesture evaporating. This is a complete anti-climax and though the ending was peaceful and hence relieving, the way the man with the baton backtracked after all the aggression seemed funny.

Credit: ViralHog; Published on Rumble