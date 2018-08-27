The black & white newlyweds’ colourful dance steps will leave you mesmerised

Every couple has its own plan knit around its wedding and this newlywed comes up something that leaves everyone in the audience spellbound. Watch the video.

The couple, Constantinos and Christiana, choreographed the dance for their wedding to surprise their guests and they pulled it off in absolute style. The medley had a terrific ending with Christiana 'shooting' Constantinos and it is followed by showering of petals. Christiana then pulls up Constantinos and the duo invites guests to join them on floor.

A great evening.

Credit: Constantinosavgoustides; Published on Rumble