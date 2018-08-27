  • search

This ‘Happy’ wedding party is so pleasing; it makes us just say wow…

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Every couple wants to make its marriage a unique occasion to remember. Dacia and Jason are no exceptions and they have made a perfect plan for their wedding day. Watch the video above.

    Also Read | Yet to be born baby dances inside mom's belly... An incredible watch!

    Both the would-be partners have made their respective groomsmen and bridesmaids enter the chapel at Wolf Mountain Winery & Vineyard, Georgia, USA, first, dancing to Williams Pharrell's popular song "Happy". The groomsmen find their respective braidsmaid to dance along the aisle as the event progresses.

    Finally the bride, Dacia, enters the venue, dancing down the aisle in a beautiful white dress. Jason receives her and the two make a smooth progress to the end of the aisle where they meet the bishop for tying the knot. In between the beautifully coordinated dancing moves, come a few children too who make it more colourful.

    This ‘Happy’ wedding party is so pleasing; it makes us just say wow…

    A beautiful event and worth a share. Please comment below if you like it. Look for more such video on our site.

    Credit: missdacia; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video wedding dance fun

    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 17:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue