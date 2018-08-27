This ‘Happy’ wedding party is so pleasing; it makes us just say wow…

Every couple wants to make its marriage a unique occasion to remember. Dacia and Jason are no exceptions and they have made a perfect plan for their wedding day. Watch the video above.

Both the would-be partners have made their respective groomsmen and bridesmaids enter the chapel at Wolf Mountain Winery & Vineyard, Georgia, USA, first, dancing to Williams Pharrell's popular song "Happy". The groomsmen find their respective braidsmaid to dance along the aisle as the event progresses.

Finally the bride, Dacia, enters the venue, dancing down the aisle in a beautiful white dress. Jason receives her and the two make a smooth progress to the end of the aisle where they meet the bishop for tying the knot. In between the beautifully coordinated dancing moves, come a few children too who make it more colourful.

Credit: missdacia; Published on Rumble