Fact Check: Did Joe Biden touch his granddaughter inappropriately after casting his vote

In the recently held US midterm elections, the Republicans gained control over the House of Representatives. The Democrats on the other hand retained the Senate

New Delhi, Jan 23: A video has been doing the rounds in which US President, Joe Biden can be seen touching his granddaughter in an inappropriate manner.

Happy Friday! Here's Joe Biden cupping his own granddaughter's breast while kissing her, read a tweet by Raheem J Kassam.

Similar videos have also been posed on Facebook with the same claim about Biden's inappropriate act.

OneIndia has found that this video has been distorted after being cropped to give it a false spin.

Fact Check: This video does not show the dead bodies of people from Nepal plane crash

On reverse searching the keyframes from the video that has gone viral, we found a report from October 30 2022. The headline of the report read, Biden casts early vote, vows to visit more states in coming days. The caption states that Biden had put an I voted sticker on his granddaughter Natalie Biden after they had voted for the US midterm elections.

Biden had opted to vote early along with Natalie a first time voter. The elections were scheduled for November, but Biden voted early in October. The votes were cast by Biden and Natalie at a polling station in Wilmington, Delaware. Post the election, the Republican gained control the House of Representatives. The Democrats however retained the senate.

We also found the original video which was uploaded by AP on its YouTube channel on October 29 2022. In the video it can be clearly seen that Natalie puts the I voted sticker on Biden.

In the video Biden can also be seen doing the same. He asks her which side do you want to which Natalie responds by saying this side. Biden then puts the sticker on Natalie and kisses her.

Fact Check: What happened to the emergency door of the aircraft Tejasvi Surya was travelling in

The I voted sticker emerged in the 19509s. It is usually designed with patriotic symbols such as the national flag and showcases the spirit during the elections.

Hence on seeing the video fully, it is clear that the viral video has been cropped in such a way that it distorts what actually happened.

Fact Check Claim Joe Biden touches his granddaughter inappropriately after casting his vote Conclusion The video has been distorted and Biden is seen putting an I voted sticker on his granddaughter Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 9:58 [IST]