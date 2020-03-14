Bihar Board Class 10 answer key 2020 released, result date here

Patna

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Mar 14: The Bihar Board Class 10 answer key 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The board has also released the answer key of the intermediate class 12 exam. Over 15 lakh students had appeared in the exam, which was held on February 24.

Meanwhile the Bihar Board Class 10, 12 2020 result will be declared soon. Officials say that the evaluation process is almost complete. This year the Bihar board would declare the results much before any of the other boards do. The prices of evaluation have been completed and the results would be declared either in the final week of March or first week of April 2020, officials have said.

Officials said that 75 per cent of the copies have already been evaluated and the results would be announced very soon. Last year, the BSEB had declared the 12th results in the last week of March and the 10th Board results in the first week of April. Last year too the Bihar board was the first to declare the results. The answer keys are available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.online.