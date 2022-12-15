Giriraj Singh asks Nitish to quit over hooch tragedy

Patna, Dec 15: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday attacked Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar over the hooch tragedy which caused 39 lives so far in Chhapra, Siwan and demanded Kumar's resignation if his policies were not being implemented on the ground.

Giriraj Singh said, "This incident is the misfortune of Bihar. Since the liquor policy has been implemented in Bihar, several thousand people have died, mostly poor. But Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's sympathy is not awakened and when someone raises it in the House, he is treated in a way that no one expects from a CM," according to a report.

Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department Giriraj Singh further added, "If your police are not able to implement your law and policies then you should resign. He (Nitish) is in huge frustration. He is in fear and that is why he has said in the future Tejashwi Yadav will be the leader. Do whatever you can but free people from the death caused by liquor."

The death toll has so far reached 39 on Thursday. Station House Officer (SHO) Ritesh Mishra and Constable Vikesh Tiwari were suspended with immediate effect on the recommendation of Marhaura Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Yogendra Kumar.

Meanwhile, Bihar's chief minister on Thursday said that 'Jo sharaab peeyega, wo toh marega hi na... Udaharan saamne hai - peeyoge toh maroge, (If you drink liquor you will die. The example is in front of you. If you drink you will die), Nitish Kumar said in Hindi.

Nitish Kumar also rejected the possibility of giving compensation to the families of those killed by spurious liquor and said, 'if you drink you will die.' He said that the people should be more vigilant when the state anyway has prohibited since 2016.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Kumar lost his temper in the State Assembly when the BJP leaders attacked his government over several deaths due to spurious liquor in Saran district's Chhapra area.

The Janata Dal-United chief slammed the BJP for protesting the deaths as Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha questioned the state's liquor ban policy since 2016.

Nitish Kumar lost his temper in the House and screamed at the BJP MLAs ''Sharabi ho gaye ho tum...(you are drunk)"

Protesting against the incident, Bihar opposition lawmakers also staged a demonstration outside the state assembly later.

The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

