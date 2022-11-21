Vaishali accident: Bihar CM Nitish announces ex-gratia for victims' families

Patna, Nov 21: In the Vaishali accident that claimed lives of at least seven children, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed pain over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the victim's family.

The accident took place on Sunday in Mehnar area of Vaishali, in which at least seven children were killed and several others sustained injuries.

The Bihar chief minister took to Twitter and wrote, "I am pained by the incident of a speeding truck crushing many people including children in the Desari police station area of Vaishali. Deep sympathy for the relatives of the deceased. They will be given an ex-gratia grant of Rs 5 lakh each. Instructed for proper treatment of the injured. Wishing them a speedy recovery," he tweeted in Hindi.

वैशाली के देसरी थाना क्षेत्र में तेज रफ्तार ट्रक द्वारा बच्चों सहित कई लोगों को कुचलने की घटना से मर्माहत हूं। मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना है तथा उन्हें 5-5 लाख रू० अनुग्रह अनुदान दिया जाएगा। घायलों के समुचित इलाज का निर्देश दिया। उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 20, 2022

The incident took place after a truck rammed into a roadside settlement.

President Draupadi Murmu also expressed condolences on Sunday.

Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "The news of several casualties including children in a road accident in Vaishali, Bihar is extremely painful. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," in a tweet in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia.

Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."

