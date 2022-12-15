Existence of JDU would be at stake if merged with RJD: Upendra Kushwaha

Patna

oi-Nitesh Jha

Patna, Dec 15: Reacting to the statement of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar about contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in the State under the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Upendra Kushwaha has said that the merger of JDU and RJD would be "suicidal".

Rejecting any possibility of JDU-RJD merger, Kushwaha said, "It would be suicidal if the two parties get merged. The very existence of JDU would be at stake." He underlined that the goal of the parties opposed to BJP should be to do well in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The JDU leader also talked about the 'Mahagatbandhan' in 2025 and said, "Our primary focus is the Lok Sabha election of 2024." He also added that all the Opposition parties will be brought under one roof under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

Kushwaha's response came following the comments of CM Nitish Kumar about fighting the next Assembly polls under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, who is presently the Deputy Chief Minister.

The JDU leader also reacted to the proceedings in the State Assembly where BJP leaders attacked the State government over deaths due to spurious liquor in Saran district's Chhapra area. Kushwaha said, "If the Opposition wants to debate and discuss any matter, they are welcome. But it's not right to disrupt the proceedings."

Nitish Kumar drops hints he may pass on mantle to Tejashwi

Over the Chhapra incident, CM Kumar lost his temper in the State Assembly when the BJP leaders attacked his government. Kushwaha also offered his condolences over the deaths of people caused by the consumption of spurious liquor.

It is to be recalled that over 20 people lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in the Chhapra district of Bihar. When the Opposition party BJP questioned it, Kumar lost his cool on Wednesday and said "Kya ho gaya, jehrili sharab, halla kar rahe ho tum log." The video of the statement went viral on social media.

It is to be noted that Bihar imposed complete prohibition in the state in April 2016.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 16:45 [IST]