Nagaland Lottery result: Check Dear Kind Morning, Falcon Evening results now

The Nagaland Lotteries today will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Meanwhile the results of the March 28 draw are available. You can check the results of the Dear Kind Morning and Dear Falcoon Evening Results below. The March 29 results once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries Results: Dear Kind Morning Results:

1st Prize 26.03 Lakhs/- 63H 79318

Cons. Prize 1000/ 79318 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 05122 09989 10197 19443 30447

31114 71974 76944 84772 85697

3rd Prize 500/- 1251 2776 3965 4261 4388 5541 7217 7446 9022 9367

4th Prize 250/- 0497 1100 1853 1891 2024 4231 5825 6856 7281 9262

5th Prize 120/-

0158 1192 1824 3139 4040 5203 6361 7097 8257 9205

0273 1209 1844 3158 4106 5282 6403 7308 8307 9280

0305 1281 2193 3210 4226 5355 6478 7361 8331 9391

0484 1349 2250 3371 4229 5446 6777 7419 8333 9558

0638 1378 2482 3542 4795 5586 6906 7582 8423 9677

0802 1451 2540 3639 4838 5615 6930 7706 8596 9699

0894 1571 2769 3721 5001 6205 6958 7733 8630 9739

0924 1674 2874 3783 5041 6219 6962 7734 8639 9745

0977 1737 2923 3828 5104 6248 6968 8038 9059 9767

1169 1768 3101 3972 5131 6255 7040 8104 9159 9906

Nagaland Lotteries results: Dear Falcon Evening Results:

1st Prize 26.03 Lakhs/- 44A 65785

Cons. Prize 1000/- 65785 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 09403 19756 20474 32875 35110

55258 70183 81845 86649 93885

3rd Prize 500/- 1649 2381 2878 3576 4204 4269 7958 8469 8847 9476

4th Prize 250/- 0588 1718 1758 2520 2784 5422 5846 6507 7512 7999

5th Prize 120/-

0029 0715 1500 2988 3573 4788 5430 6476 7229 8581

0060 0748 1520 3025 3631 4939 5589 6542 7493 8918

0120 0768 1560 3125 3925 5034 5644 6567 7572 9020

0203 0889 1601 3335 3972 5089 5664 6784 7621 9113

0208 0935 2149 3424 4056 5210 5870 6852 7734 9310

0213 0966 2151 3508 4163 5224 5913 6969 7774 9366

0452 1003 2414 3526 4304 5315 5926 7013 7784 9519

0484 1014 2592 3539 4532 5335 5989 7025 8128 9792

0573 1062 2787 3546 4545 5392 6124 7095 8162 9890

0624 1101 2794 3566 4546 5415 6325 7102 8165 9905