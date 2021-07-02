Video of Pragya Thakur playing basketball viral on social media; Congress wishes 'good health'

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 02: A video of Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur dribbling and playing basketball has gone viral on social media. Several Twitter users, including Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Narendra Saluja, said that after a long time they saw the Bhopal MP not in a wheelchair.

    "Have seen Bhopal BJP MP Sadhvi Thakur on a wheelchair till now, but today felt great happiness after seeing her trying a hand at basketball in Bhopal stadium. So far, we knew that owing to some injury, she could not stand and walk properly," Congress leader Narendra Saluja wrote posting the video. "May God keep her healthy always," he added.

    In the video, it can be seen that Sadhvi Pragya Thakur dribbling a basketball and then in a perfect shot she sends the ball in the basket amid applause from people around her.

    The video is from July 1 when the MP went to the stadium to attend a programme. Meanwhile, the officials in the video around the MP were all wearing masks.

    Earlier this year, the Bhopal MP was airlifted to Mumbai for treatment after she complained of breathing difficulty. In December 2020, she was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi with complaints of breathing trouble and high blood pressure.

    Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 17:24 [IST]
    X