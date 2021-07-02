Uttar Pradesh govt eases COVID-19 restrictions: Malls, cinema halls among others to be open from July 5

Fake: Govt is not running a Corona Care Fund scheme which makes every Indian entitled for Rs 4,000

Lucknow, July 02: With the number of daily count of COVID-19 cases falling below the 200-mark in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government on Friday announced to open cinema halls, malls and sports stadiums from July 5.

According to reports, the government has also allowed multiplexes, gyms to operate in the state in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath categorically stated that the places will have to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols when they reopen.

Acknowledging the losses faced by cinema halls and multiplexes during the COVID-19 pandemic, CM Adityanath said their problems would be sympathetically considered.

Meanwhile, the cinema hall owners have been appealing to the state government to waive of electricity bills and other taxes for the lockdown period.

The decision to open the malls and other activities was taken in view of drastic improvement in COVID-19 situation and heavy losses being suffered by malls and cinema hall related businesses.

According to the official data, the count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,671, out of which 1,788 are in home isolation in Uttar Pradesh.

It can be seen that Uttar Pradesh has been recording 200 fresh coronavirus cases on a daily basis for the last one week.

Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 16:44 [IST]