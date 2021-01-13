BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur once again calls Mahatma Gandhi's assassin 'patriot'

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bhopal, Jan 13: BJP MP and Malegaon blasts accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has once again jumped into controversy for calling Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse "a patriot".

Godse, worshipped by the Hindu Mahasabha, has time and again been called a deshbhakt by the controversial BJP leader, even once in the Parliament, for which she had to also apologise for 'hurting sentiments'.

Assam elections 2021: Nadda holds meetings with BJP leaders

"Dekho aisa hai, Congress ne deshbhakto ko humesha se gaaliyaan di hain...bhagwa aatank tak keh diya usne, issey zyada nikrisht'ta kya hogi (Congress has always abused patriots. They have even called it 'saffron terrorism'. How worse can it get?)," she said when asked about the Congress party calling Godse "India's first terrorist".

The BJP MP was responding to comments made by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on social media platform Twitter on Wednesday, where he asked those hailing Godse to "have some shame".

Coronavirus cases: India records 15,968 new COVID cases, 202 deaths in last 24 hours

"Mahamana Madan Mohan Malaviya ji, who was a follower and companion of Mahatma Gandhi, who founded the Hindu Mahasabha, was the President of the All India Congress for 3 times. Today, the people of that Hindu Mahasabha are praising Nathuram Godse, the killer of Mahatma Gandhi!! Have some shame. Whose hidden agenda is behind this?" Singh asked on Twitter.