YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP's Pragya Thakur takes ill again, airlifted to Mumbai

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Mar 06: Bhopal MP and BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur was on Saturday airlifted to Mumbai for treatment after she complained of uneasiness, her aide said.

    Thakur complained of uneasiness around 3.00 pm and was taken to the airport from her residence here and rushed to Mumbai in a state aircraft, her aide Sandeep Shrivastava said.

    BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur
    BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur

    She was being admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, he added.

    Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had recently got exemption from daily appearance in the court in Mumbai on the grounds of ill-health and security issues.

    She had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi for some health issues after the recent Parliament session concluded and returned to Bhopal on March 1, Shrivastava said.

    Her lawyer JP Mishra said in Mumbai that she was being admitted to a hospital in the city.

    More SADHVI PRAGYA SINGH THAKUR News

    Read more about:

    sadhvi pragya singh thakur

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X