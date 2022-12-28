Why do liberals take offence to the Hindu defence?

Since centuries the Hindus have been exploited. The inclusive nature of the Hindus has been exploited several times. Hence the pertinent question. What is is wrong in a defence

New Delhi, Dec 28: Several so-called liberals took to Twitter to criticise the statement made by BJP, MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh, in which she spoke about the rights of Hindus to defend themselves against aggression.

The question however is whether Sadhvi Pragya the MP from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh called for genocide. The answer is no. What some so-called journalists tried to say while wilfully misinterpreting Sadhvi's statement was that she had called for genocide.

However if one looks at it in clear terms, Sadhvi said that those who indulge in Love Jihad, give them the same response. She asked the Hindus to keep their girls safe and also added that one should keep weapons at home. Sharpen the vegetable knife and keep them at home. They killed Hindus with knives. So you too should keep knives at home as you do not know when the situation would arise.

One, she did not call on Hindus to attack people from other faiths and nowhere in the speech, did she ever use the word Muslim. All she said was that Hindus should keep knives at home to protect themselves.

The question that arises is why these pseudo liberals did not utter a word when Rudresh, Harsha, Kanaihya Lal or Umesh Kolhe was killed. Why did these persons not raise a word when so many girls from Kerala were forcibly converted to Islam and left the state to be part of the Islamic State. The accounts by Fatima alias Nimisha who had joined the Islamic State clearly mention that they had been trapped and converted before being taken to Afghanistan.

The same liberals do not wish to speak about the genocide against Hindus in Bengal in 1946 or the murders of the Kashmiri Pandits.

Following the serial killings of Hindus, it became clear that the radical Islamists were acting on a pattern. It was made clear to them by the Islamic Courts that they should kill Hindus or what they refer to as Kafirs. In the aftermath of the CAA, one got to see protests led by Islamists in which the Hindu establishments were targeted.

In recent times there are so many cases in which Hindu girls are trapped and forcibly converted. Muslim men have posed as Hindus and trapped Hindu girls on various occasions, but that appears to be alright for the liberals. This OpIndia article rightly asks the question. The Liberals want Hindus never to defend themselves and their daughters against the Abduls who pretend to be Mohan before forcing them to convert. There have been incidents in which Hindus girls have been blackmailed and forced to convert. Since centuries now, people of many faiths have come to India and exploited the Hindus. Now when someone is asking the Hindus to defend themselves, the knives of the liberals are out.

To be sure, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur in her speech never used the word Muslim and not once did she ask the Hindus to undertake genocide like what these Islamist Dawah or Hit Squads do. All she said was that Hindus have to defend themselves.

