  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Opposition using ‘marak shakti’ to harm BJP leaders: Sadhvi Pragya

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 26: Bhopal BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya on Monday stirred another controversy saying the Opposition is apparently using a "marak shakti" to harm BJP leaders.

    Sadhvi Pragya
    Sadhvi Pragya

    "Once a Maharaj ji told me that bad times are upon us and Opposition is upto something, using some 'marak shakti' against BJP. I later forgot what he said, but now when I see our top leaders leaving us one by one, I am forced to think, wasn't Maharaj ji right?" Thakur is seen saying in a video posted by ANI.

    Anyone dividing country is criminal: Pragya Thakur on Nehru

    Sadhvi Pragya was referring to the deaths of two BJP stalwarts Arun Jaitley, who passed away at the age of 66 on August 24 and Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on August 6.

    "Marak shakti" stands for a force, initiated through occult or rituals, intended to harm an individual or group. Former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley died on August 24 and Sushma Swaraj on August 6.

    "But now, when I see our top leaders Sushma ji, Babulal ji, Jaitley ji leaving us one by one after undergoing pain, I am forced to think, wasn't it (what Maharaj said) right? It is true that our leadership is leaving us untimely," the BJP MP said.

    More SADHVI PRAGYA SINGH THAKUR News

    Read more about:

    sadhvi pragya singh thakur opposition

    Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 17:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue