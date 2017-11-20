Now, egg as costly as chicken

The prices of eggs have sky-rocketed with the retail rates touching almost Rs 7 per piece in many parts of the country.

According to the reports, the price for every 100 eggs being sold from poultry farms in Pune region is around Rs 585, which translates to around Rs 6.5-7.5 a piece at the retail end.

If we consider that the weight of an average egg is 55 grams, then the per Kg rate works out to be close to that of dressed chicken.

In the past one month, egg prices have surged by 25 percent but that of broiler chicken has come down by 30 percent.

Production of eggs has remained low, whereas demand should have normally increased during winter.

OneIndia News