  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    FIR registered against Azam Khan, Jaya Prada demands that he be barred from contesting polls

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Apr 15: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan's "underwear jibe" allegedly against actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaya Prada has snowballed into a major controversy with National Commission for Women (NCW) saying that it would issue a notice to him and now an FIR has also been filed.

    File photo of Azam Khan (left) and Jaya Prada(right)
    File photo of Azam Khan (left) and Jaya Prada(right)

    NCW chief Rekha Sharma had earlier termed Khan's alleged derogatory remark against the actor as "extremely disgraceful" and said the women panel will be sending a show cause notice to him. 

    Azam a performer, contesting to legalise his acts, says Jaya Prada

    Without naming the actor, who is fighting as a BJP candidate from Rampur, Khan told the gathering in an election rally in Rampur, "... you got represented (by her) for 10 years. (aapne das saal apna pratinidhitwa karwaya). People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But, I could recognize it in 17 days that she wears a khaki underwear. (Rampur waalo, Uttar Pradesh waalo, Hindustan waalo, usski asliyat samajhne mein aapko 17 baras lag gaye. Main 17 dinon mein pehchaan gaya ki inke neeche kaa jo underwear hai, woh khaki rang kaa hai)."

    The video of Khan's purported speech are also doing the rounds on various social media platforms. Construing Khan's remark as having made against Jaya Prada, BJP's state unit spokesperson Chandramohan told PTI, "It's a very obnoxious and shameful remark."

    Meanwhile, Jaya Prada has responded to Khan's remark and demand that the SP leader be barred from contesting the elections.

    "He should not be allowed to contest elections. Because if this man wins, what will happen to democracy? There will be no place for women in society. Where will we go? Should I die, then you will be satisfied? You think that I will get scared and leave Rampur? But I won't leave," she told ANI. 

    Reacting to Khan's remarks, NCW chief Rekha Sharma tweeted that the NCW would also be requesting the Election Commission to bar him from contesting elections.

    "Absolutely disgraceful. #AazamKhan is always abusive and disrespectful towards women. @ncw will take Suo Moto and will send a notice to him. Will request #ElectionCommission to bar him from contesting elections," Rekha Sharma tweeted.

    Jaya Prada joins BJP, may contest from Rampur

    Khan allegedly made the remarks while addressing a poll campaign rally at Rampur, which goes to polls on April 23 along with a total of 115 constituencies across 15 states in the third phase of the elections.

    Meanwhile, Azam Khan asserted that he did not name anyone. He told ANI that he would withdraw his candidature from the ongoing polls if proved guilty.

    lok-sabha-home

    More AZAM KHAN News

    Read more about:

    azam khan jaya prada controversy uttar pradesh lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue