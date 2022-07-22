Lulu, Lolo, Tulu, Tolo: Azam Khan’s epic reply on LuLu Mall row goes viral

SC grants interim bail to Azam Khan, asks him to move regular bail before concerned Court

New Delhi, July 22: Amid the row over Lucknow's newly-built mall, a new video of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan has gone viral on social media.

In the 20-second-long video video, Khan said "I have not seen any LuLu or LoLo. I have never visited a mall. What's this LuLu, LoLo, Tulu, Tolo...? Is there nothing other than LuLu or LoLo?" he said. It looked like a tongue twister of sorts.

The peculiar take comes after a purported video that appeared to show a few people offering Namaz inside the new mall in Lucknow sparked controversy.

The viral video soon created a storm with many Hindutva organisations opposing it. Many called for boycotting the mall.

The Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha has issued a warning, saying that if namaz is offered again in the mall, it would hold a protest against it by reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa'.

The matter blew out of proportion when members of a right-wing oraganisation, the Hindu Samaj Party, attempted to recite Sundar Kand Path inside the controversial Lulu Mall premises. Three people were detained.

On Tuesday Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the Lucknow administration to check anti-social elements from disturbing communal harmony and lawlessness.