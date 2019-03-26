Jaya Prada joins BJP, may contest from Rampur

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 26: Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Jaya Prada was officially inducted in the BJP at party headquarter in New Delhi.

Jaya Prada, a close associate of former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, had been elected from Rampur on SP ticket twice.

If fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Rampur, she will take on senior SP leader Azam Khan.

Calling it an "important moment" in her life, Jaya Prada said "I am a part of national party and I'm in a party, where the leader leads on issues of national security".

"Whether it is films or politics, I have always worked with everything I have," Jaya Prada said.

She began her career with the Telugu Desam Party in 1994 and was a member of the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh. She crossed over to the Samajwadi Party after falling out with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

She was expelled from the Samajwadi Party in 2010 for throwing her weight behind Amar Singh in a fight between him and the party leadership. They floated a regional party and contested the 2012 assembly election without much success.