    SP leader Azam Khan convicted in hate speech case

    Lucknow, Oct 27: Samajwadi Party's senior leader Azam Khan was convicted by Rampur court on Thursday in a hate speech case filed against him over his remarks on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence around 4 pm today.

    A case was registered against Khan in Rampur in April 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against the Uttar Pradesh CM and the then District Magistrate of Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.The SP leader was arrested in 2020 and was in jail for 27 months before getting out on bail.

