For his 2019 hate speech, Azam Khan gets 3 years in jail; may lose power too!

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 27: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and two other accused were sentenced to 3 years in prison. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000. The case dates back to the parliamentary election campaign in 2019, where Azam Khan was accused of using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He also had abused the then Rampur District Magistrate, IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

A case was registered against Khan in Rampur on April 9, 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the then District Magistrate of Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh under sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups), 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of IPC along with sections 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

The SP leader was arrested in 2020 and was in jail for 27 months before getting out on bail.

Azam Khan was in the prison for several months in in a land grabbing case against him. He was later granted bail by the Supreme Court which also criticised the high courts for imposing "extreme conditions" on the accused for bail.

Will Azam Khan lose power as minister?

It must be noted that Azam Khan is a parliamentarian from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and he is likely to lose power just as any other MLA, MLC or MP who are convicted in a criminal case and gets imprisonment of minimum two years.

As per a Supreme Court judgment dated July 10, 2013, if any MLA, MLC or MP is convicted in a criminal case and gets imprisonment of minimum two years then he/she loses membership of the house with immediate effect. The maximum imprisonment under IPC sections 505-1 and 153a may extend up to three years which means that Azam Khan would be barred from his assembly membership.

According to media reports, Azam Khan is currently facing more than 90 cases including extortion, criminal conspiracy and theft. He was arrested in 2020 and had been in jail for 27 months in multiple cases filed against him. He is now released on bail.