Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's name removed from voters list
Bareilly, Nov 17: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's name has been removed from the electoral roll in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, officials said on Thursday, weeks after he was convicted in a 2019 hate speech case.
This means the former minister, who has already been disqualified as MLA after his conviction, will not be able to vote in the December 5 by-election to his traditional seat of Rampur Sadar (urban).
The decision to remove his name from the list was taken by the Rampur Electoral Registration officer (ERO) on a complaint by BJP bypoll candidate Akash Saxena, who cited various provisions of law to seek the deletion of his name.
In
its
decision,
the
ERO
said,
"Along
with
the
application
submitted
by
the
applicant
(Saxena),
copies
of
the
judgment/order
of
the
court,
and
after
considering
the
relevant
provisions
of
the
Representation
of
the
People
Act,
1950
and
the
Representation
of
the
People
Act,
1951,
the
name
of
Mohammad
Azam
Khan
is
suitable
for
Striking
off.
"Accordingly,
the
name
of
Khan
should
be
immediately
deleted
from
the
serial
number-333
of
Vidhan
sabha
37-Rampur,
"
it
said.
Khan, who was Rampur MLA, was disqualified following his conviction last month in the hate speech case.
The senior SP leader faces a tough challenge to ensure the victory of his protege Asim Raza from the Sadar seat in the by-election.
Khan accompanied Raza during filing of nomination earlier in the day day for the by-poll.
A Rampur Special court had last month sentenced him to three years of imprisonment in 2019 hate speech case.
Following this, the assembly secretariat had declared the seat vacant.
The Election Commission is conducting by-election there along with on some other constituencies including the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat which was represented by the late SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar which fell vacant following the disqualification of BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini after his conviction in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.
The senior SP leader had won the Rampur Sadar seat in the recent state polls for tenth time.
Saxena, the complaint in the instant matter and also in dozens of other cases against Khan, is the BJP nominee from the Rampur Sadar seat.