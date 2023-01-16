2-day Infra Working Group meeting of G20

India

lekhaka-Deepak Tiwari

65 delegates from the G20 member countries have been invited to Pune by host India with discussion on Infrastructure Agenda as the major focus.

New Delhi, Jan 16: After India becoming the President of G20, it has started holding a series of events and meetings to discuss a range of issues. The latest event in the list of the events that are going to be held this year is a two-day Infra Working Group meeting which is being held at Pune. The delegation from the member countries are discussing range of issues and aspects of infra investments at the meeting.

Essentially, there are a total of 65 delegates from the G20 member countries who have all been invited by the host and the President India at the city in Maharashtra. The invitation to discuss the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda is the major focus of the two day event. The delegation would be discussing issues from infra as an asset class to how to promote quality infrastructure investment.

Additionally, the efforts would also be on to identify innovative instruments for mobilizing financial resources for infrastructure investment. The ambitious agenda of the G20 that was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum will be fulfilled from these discussions. These are essential parts of the discussion that would go on where delegates also discuss global economic and financial issues.

To promote common objectives

The comprehensive issues are going to be covered in the two-day meeting which are all meant to serve the fundamental goal of the group. Nonetheless, the G20 Presidency that India has received steers the G20 agenda for one year and hosts the Summit. This has also given Indians an opportunity to lead from the front and show the path for peace and prosperity.

G20: India to focus on digital health

Needless to say the G20 which consists of two parallel tracks e.g. the Finance Track and the Sherpa Track will also hold meetings in coming months where Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors will meet. The current meeting is being organized by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance in collaboration with Australia and Brazil which are also co-chairs.

To identify innovative instruments for mobilizing financial resources for infra

Investments are quite vital not just for infrastructure development but for overall economic growth. Understanding the immense importance of investments in infrastructure, G20 is holding this meet so that the gathered delegates could discuss and identify the instruments that could in turn be mobilised to fund infrastructure requirements and play a role in growth.