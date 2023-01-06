G20: India to focus on digital health

India

lekhaka-Deepak Tiwari

Talking about the focus areas and key talking points in the event of G20, Union Health Minister Mandaviya said that the 'One Health' approach helps design, implement and monitor programs.

New Delhi, Jan 6: India which has a proven track record not just in Covid vaccine but a whole assortment of healthcare services will utilize the G20 presidency to expand its outlook and share success stories with other members. Nonetheless, since several G20 meetings are going to be held this year, India is also preparing ground for the same on its own.

Nonetheless, out of dozens of meetings to be held this year, the first one is the health working group that will be held on January 18-20 in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. Talking about the event, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that during its G20 Presidency, the country set to focus on health emergencies prevention.

The government will also focus on issues such as preparedness, and response through the 'One Health' approach. Additionally, preparations to strengthen antimicrobial resistance or AMR surveillance are also on card.

Health emergencies prevention, preparedness and response

Talking about the focus areas and key talking points in the event of G20, the Health Minister said that the 'One Health' approach helps design, implement and monitor programs. Additionally, monitoring policies, and research on AMR surveillance helps in devising solutions for the larger interest of the public health, and animal health.

With the G20 Presidency and New Delhi’s unique position, why India could resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Nonetheless, Mansukh Mandaviya also admitted that India will aim to play a major role in converging discussions in multiple forums for Global Health Architecture. According to him India could play a vital role by working as an enabler for reducing fragmentation and duplication whether it is research or data driven solutions.

India gives hope to the world

India's Health Minister also reminded that the country is the pharmacy of the world and for sure it will utilize the platform like G20 to reach out to the member countries. Nonetheless, it will be able to utilise the agenda to bring a concerted effort where manufacturing of vaccines, drugs, and diagnostics globally could be done in harmony.

The Union Minister knows it well that it's cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector that could achieve the goals of G20s. Therefore, according to him, creating a permanent medical countermeasure platform is essential. Additionally, the availability of safe, quality, and affordable diagnostic vaccines and therapeutics is crucial.

One of the last but not the least, since India has exported drugs and vaccines to over 150 countries from around the world, it is being trusted for its capabilities and delivery. With this mind set India could definitely lead the world and fulfil the agenda raised in 2017 G20 health ministers had set.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 18:05 [IST]