17th Lok Sabha Live: Proceedings of both Houses to begin at 11 am

New Delhi, July 16: Amid heated discussion, the Lok Sabha on Monday the Lok Sabha on Monday passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, which gives powers to the NIA to probe terror attacks targeting Indians and Indian interests abroad. The Lower House also witnessed a heated discussion between the Home Minister and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over the NIA (Amendment) Bill.
Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha asserted that the Modi government will never misuse the National Investigation Agency (NIA) law on the basis of religion but ensure that terrorism is finished off irrespective of the religion of the accused. The amendments will allow the NIA probe cybercrimes and cases of human trafficking, sources had earlier told news agency PTI
While the government maintained that broadening the central probe agency's investigation powers through the legislation was essential for implementing its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, the opposition claimed that it would end up turning India into a "police state".
The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey was presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.
