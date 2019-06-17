  • search
    17th Lok Sabha Live: Budget Session likely to be extended till Aug 2, say reports

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 19: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a formal statement on the ICJ verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case. He called upon Pakistan to repatriate the ex-navy officer who is Pakistani jails.

    The Finance (No. 2) Bill, 2019 was passed in the 17th Lok Sabha on Thursday. Finance Minister Sitharaman said that the tax proposals in the Finance Bill 2019 are aimed at improving the ease of living and reducing pain of the citizens.

    It will bring clarity in Central Road and Infrastructure Fund and reduce Corporate tax from 30 to 25 percent for companies with a turnover of up to 400 crore rupees. This decision, she added, will benefit about 99.3% of the 1.5 million companies in the country. The minister clarified that the amendment to the Reserve Bank of India Act is to strengthen its regulatory powers with regard to Non Banking Financial Companies.

    The Parliament session will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey was presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019- 20 on July 5.

    Jul 19, 2019 9:17 AM

    Ongoing budget session likely to be extended by a week. May extend session till August 2nd, government to convey decision by Monday, News 18 reported while quoting top government sources.

    Jul 19, 2019 9:07 AM

    Congress MP, Husain Dalwai gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over Mumbai Building Collapse.

    Jul 19, 2019 9:02 AM

    Janata Dal (United) MP, Ram Nath Thakur has given a Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to 'declare floods in Bihar as a national calamity'.

