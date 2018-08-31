  • search

A genius, philosopher, dejected football fan – who is this strange man?

    This is a bizarre incident which has left an entire bus full of passengers shocked. A man is lying in the middle of the road in West Bridgford, Nottingham, in a completely relaxing gesture.

    We are not sure what the man is up to. Is he a genius who is contemplating a theory or an ultimate philosopher who considers life a trivial affair? Even the driver of the bus asked the man what was he trying to do. But he remained indifferent. Towards the end of the video, a driver of another car was seen rushing at the man to understand the problem. What happened next, we don't know.

    The incident happened around 7 pm on August 29 near the Trent Bridge cricket ground. The streets were busy ahead of the football match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United. Is this man a die-hard football fan who lost his tickets?

    The strange man was reportedly dragged off the road for it could be very risky with full traffic on. He reportedly walked away.

    Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 11:15 [IST]
