These mariners’ disciplined drill bowls me over

Posted By:
    Their coordination is a treat for the eyes. This video is about a platoon of Marines conducting a mock "monkey drill" which is a sort of improvised drill that requires a whole lot of coordination and skills. The mutual understanding between the members of the squad is an equally significant aspect of this drill and these marines are doing it in style.

    The drill will be staged on the day of the mariners' graduation and it is no exaggeration to say how much the audience will lover their display. The marines themselves will also be immensely proud by their performance.

    A cool moment for these young mariners.

    Credit: JustinWagner; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 10:22 [IST]
