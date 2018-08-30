  • search

In the world of nature, too, women remain a deprived class… Watch!

    The physically powerful rules the roost. Not just in the world of us human beings but also when comes to Mother Nature. We have a chilling video here to prove the rule.

    Here is a lone lioness, not physically too strong either, who is about to eat her meal when two big lions close in and pounce upon her. At first, it was thought that they were intending to kill her but they only intimidated her so that she leaves her food, an animal carcass for them to feast on. The weak-looking lioness meekly moves aside understanding very well that it is beyond her capacity to take the two beasts on.

    What a truth-revealing video from the world of the ruthless predators, even if it comes to the same species. The video has been taken during a safari at South Africa's Kruger National Park on August 24.

    

    "The lioness looked in a real bad neglected state and she was starving," said a Newsflare member.

    Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 18:35 [IST]
