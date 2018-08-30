Drunk car driver picks cop on bonnet and runs for 5 km

In the first look, this seems to be a scene directly out from an action film. A man in police uniform lies on the bonnet of a speeding car.

It is learnt later that the policeman found himself on the bonnet of the vehicle which was being driven by a drunken person. The video is from the nearby CCTV camera in Here City in eastern China's Shandong Province and it was taken on August 26. The cops tried to stop the car but the driver refused to slow down and dragged one of the two policemen on its bonnet for a distance of about five kilometres!

It only came to a halt when stopped by another vehicle, reports said. The driver was identified as Liu and was arrested. His drunk driving was also confirmed later.

The policeman, who lost his cap, was luckily not injured.

Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble