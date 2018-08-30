  • search

Drunk car driver picks cop on bonnet and runs for 5 km

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    In the first look, this seems to be a scene directly out from an action film. A man in police uniform lies on the bonnet of a speeding car.

    Also Read | Will you throw stone at somebody wishing him good luck? These people do so in this bizarre festival

    It is learnt later that the policeman found himself on the bonnet of the vehicle which was being driven by a drunken person. The video is from the nearby CCTV camera in Here City in eastern China's Shandong Province and it was taken on August 26. The cops tried to stop the car but the driver refused to slow down and dragged one of the two policemen on its bonnet for a distance of about five kilometres!

    Drunk car driver picks cop on bonnet and runs for 5 km

    It only came to a halt when stopped by another vehicle, reports said. The driver was identified as Liu and was arrested. His drunk driving was also confirmed later.

    The policeman, who lost his cap, was luckily not injured.

    Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video drunk driving policeman china

    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 17:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 30, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue