Will you throw stone at somebody wishing him good luck? These people do so in this bizarre festival

There is no end to bizarre activities on this planet. This video is about a fair at Devidhura, located about 75 km from the headquarters of Uttarakhand's Champawat district. Here, at the Bagwal fair held every year on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, local goddess Barahi is worshipped and then the bizarre event of throwing stones at each other by the devotees begins. Nowadays, fruits are also used for targeting.

Also Read | Have you seen this soft skill of the Chinese people? It is simply fantastic

This year, the incident happened on August 26 and this life-threatening event is considered auspicious for the injured consider themselves to be lucky since they got an opportunity to offer blood to the goddess! They also put up bamboo-made shields to protect themselves but those often prove to be inadequate to protect people.

Hundreds of people got injured in the ritual held this year.

Found it bizarre? Look out for more such videos on our site that will leave you stunned.

Credit: Caters_News; Published on Rumble