Here’s is an excellent howling contest going on between a dog and a man

Dogs can really be funny buddies and the Husky in this video makes it indeed hilarious.

In the video, the pet dog is seen competing with its owner over howling and the orchestra is turning out to be a grand one. As the dog howls, his owner also imitates him which in turn encourages him to howl more. For a minute, it seemed to be a party of the werewolves on a moonlit night.

Overall, a funny video.

Credit: mayathewoof; Published on Rumble