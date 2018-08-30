  • search

Here’s is an excellent howling contest going on between a dog and a man

Written By:
    Dogs can really be funny buddies and the Husky in this video makes it indeed hilarious.

    In the video, the pet dog is seen competing with its owner over howling and the orchestra is turning out to be a grand one. As the dog howls, his owner also imitates him which in turn encourages him to howl more. For a minute, it seemed to be a party of the werewolves on a moonlit night.

    Here's is an excellent howling contest going on between a dog and a man

    Overall, a funny video.

    Credit: mayathewoof; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 8:30 [IST]
