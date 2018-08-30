This two-year-old needs two packs of cigarettes every day, else he gets upset

Old habits die hard. But for this two-and-half-years-old Indonesian toddler, even a young habit dies hard.

The video here is about Rapi Ananda Pamungkas, a toddler who has grown such an addiction for smoking that he can hardly keep away from it. Rapi picked up used cigarette butts outside the shop of his mother Maryati in Sukabumi, Indonesia, and slowly he got hooked to them. He then started asking cigarettes from shoppers who came to his mother's stall and people used to make fun of his smoking habits after giving him the sticks. This slowly made the boy a prisoner of his habit and he became aggressive when he failed to get cigarettes. Locally called 'meroko'. Maryati later admitted that she has to buy two packets of cigarettes daily for her boy or else he goes berserk.

Credit: ViralPress; Published on Rumble