These kids are doing something terrible but many are supporting their act

Involving tiny kids in any kind of fight is not a healthy thing to do but here in this video, two 5-year-olds are seen fighting in a "brutal" Muay Thai match in Thailand and it is absolutely risky.

The two kids have no protective gears as they throw punches at each other and it is all upto the referee to ensure that the tiny fighters do not get hurt in the encounter. The audience is also divided over the kids' participation. While some feel they will grow up to become "excellent fighters", others said that they are too young to take part in such contact sport and could be seriously injured.

Boxing trainer Yutapoom Kunseuk, who filmed the video, said: "They were hitting each other a lot but that is sport and they were safe."

Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble