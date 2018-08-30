  • search

These kids are doing something terrible but many are supporting their act

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Involving tiny kids in any kind of fight is not a healthy thing to do but here in this video, two 5-year-olds are seen fighting in a "brutal" Muay Thai match in Thailand and it is absolutely risky.

    Also Read | They don't use tomatoes here for ketchup but for this hilarious purpose

    The two kids have no protective gears as they throw punches at each other and it is all upto the referee to ensure that the tiny fighters do not get hurt in the encounter. The audience is also divided over the kids' participation. While some feel they will grow up to become "excellent fighters", others said that they are too young to take part in such contact sport and could be seriously injured.

    These kids are doing something terrible but many are supporting their act

    Boxing trainer Yutapoom Kunseuk, who filmed the video, said: "They were hitting each other a lot but that is sport and they were safe."

    Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video children fight thailand injury

    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 6:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 30, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue