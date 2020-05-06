  • search
    Tamil Nadu SSLC exam dates 2020 soon

    Chennai, May 06: The Tamil Nadu SSLC exam dates 2020 will be announced soon. Details will be made available soon on the official website.

    Tamil Nadu SSLC exam dates 2020 soon

    The Education Minister of the state, K A Sengottaiyan said that the schedule for the pending exams would be announced in June. We are working on a schedule. He also said that steps are being taken to begin the evaluation process for the +2 general exam papers.

    Due to the lockdown, not a single exam for the SSLC could be held. Around 9.45 candidates were expected to take the exam.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 16:28 [IST]
