Tamil Nadu SSLC exam dates 2020 soon

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, May 06: The Tamil Nadu SSLC exam dates 2020 will be announced soon. Details will be made available soon on the official website.

The Education Minister of the state, K A Sengottaiyan said that the schedule for the pending exams would be announced in June. We are working on a schedule. He also said that steps are being taken to begin the evaluation process for the +2 general exam papers.

Due to the lockdown, not a single exam for the SSLC could be held. Around 9.45 candidates were expected to take the exam.