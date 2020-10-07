Two win Chemistry Nobel Prize for developing genome editing method

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Stockholm, Oct 07: The 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was on Wednesday, 7 October, awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna "for the development of a method for genome editing."

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry is awarded by The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm, Sweden.

In 2019, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to John Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino "for the development of lithium-ion batteries". The Nobel Prize website enlists their achievement and says:

Previously, the prize was given to 183 individuals on 111 occasions.

However, the prize was not awarded on eight earlier occasions, including 1916, 1917, 1919, 1924, 1933, 1940, 1941 and 1942 because of the prevailing World I and II, for not meeting the criteria in the foundation's statutes.

The award has been received by 71 scientists from the United States of America (USA), followed by 33 from Germany and the United Kingdom (UK) each, respectively.