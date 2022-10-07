Nobel peace prize 2022: Complete list of winners from India

Girl gang-raped in school washroom in Delhi; DCW issues notice to school and police, KVS orders enquiry

New Delhi, Oct 07: The Nobel Prize 2022, the most prestigious award in the world, is given to extraordinary achievers in the fields of academic, scientific or cultural advances.

This prestigious award is being given since 1901, five years after the death of its founder Alfred Nobel.

The Nobel Prize is awarded in six categories each year -- Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature, Economics, and Peace Prize. Each Nobel Prize comes with SEK 9,000,000 (Swedish Krona) or around Rs 7 crore 40 lakh rupees.

Human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties won Nobel Peace Prize 2022, as per the official announcement made at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo on October 7.

Till date, nine Indians have received the Nobel Prize.

Here is the list of the nine Indian Nobel Prize winners till date:

Abhijit Banerjee for Economics, 2019 Kailash Satyarthi for Peace, 2014 Venkatraman Ramakrishnan for Chemistry, 2009 Amartya Sen for Economics, 1998 Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar for Physics, 1983 Mother Teresa for Peace, 1979 Hargobind Khorana for Medicine, 1968 CV Raman for Physics, 1930 Rabindranath Tagore for Literature, 1913

