Nobel peace prize 2022: Complete list of winners from 1901 to 2022

Oslo, Oct 07: Human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties won Nobel Peace Prize 2022.

Nobel Peace Prize 2022 is awarded to individuals or organisations who had done most for "fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses".

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded 103 times to 140 Nobel Prize laureates between 1901 and 2022, 110 individuals and 30 organizations. Since the International Committee of the Red Cross has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize three times (in 1917, 1944 and 1963), and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize two times (in 1954 and 1981), there are 27 individual organizations which have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Nobel Prize Winners List 2022: Complete list of Nobel laureates since 1901:

The Nobel Peace Prize 2022

The 2022 Peace Prize is awarded to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties. The Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their home countries. They have for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens. They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy.

Ales Bialiatski of Belarus, Russia's Human Rights Memorial & Ukraine's CCL winners of Nobel Peace Prize 2022

The Nobel Peace Prize 2021

Maria Ressa and Dmitry Andreyevich Muratov "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace"

The Nobel Peace Prize 2020

World Food Programme (WFP) "for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict"

The Nobel Peace Prize 2019

Abiy Ahmed Ali "for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea"

The Nobel Peace Prize 2018

Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad "for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict"

The Nobel Peace Prize 2017

International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) "for its work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons"

The Nobel Peace Prize 2016

Juan Manuel Santos "for his resolute efforts to bring the country's more than 50-year-long civil war to an end"

The Nobel Peace Prize 2015

National Dialogue Quartet "for its decisive contribution to the building of a pluralistic democracy in Tunisia in the wake of the Jasmine Revolution of 2011"

The Nobel Peace Prize 2014

Kailash Satyarthi and Malala Yousafzai "for their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education"

The Nobel Peace Prize 2013

Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) "for its extensive efforts to eliminate chemical weapons"

The Nobel Peace Prize 2012

European Union (EU) "for over six decades contributed to the advancement of peace and reconciliation, democracy and human rights in Europe"

The Nobel Peace Prize 2011

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Leymah Gbowee and Tawakkol Karman "for their non-violent struggle for the safety of women and for women's rights to full participation in peace-building work"

The Nobel Peace Prize 2010

Liu Xiaobo "for his long and non-violent struggle for fundamental human rights in China"

The Nobel Peace Prize 2009

Barack H. Obama "for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples"

The Nobel Peace Prize 2008

Martti Ahtisaari "for his important efforts, on several continents and over more than three decades, to resolve international conflicts"

The Nobel Peace Prize 2007

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and Albert Arnold (Al) Gore Jr. "for their efforts to build up and disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change, and to lay the foundations for the measures that are needed to counteract such change"

The Nobel Peace Prize 2006

Muhammad Yunus and Grameen Bank "for their efforts to create economic and social development from below"

The Nobel Peace Prize 2005

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Mohamed ElBaradei "for their efforts to prevent nuclear energy from being used for military purposes and to ensure that nuclear energy for peaceful purposes is used in the safest possible way"

The Nobel Peace Prize 2004

Wangari Muta Maathai "for her contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace"

The Nobel Peace Prize 2003

Shirin Ebadi "for her efforts for democracy and human rights. She has focused especially on the struggle for the rights of women and children"

The Nobel Peace Prize 2002

Jimmy Carter "for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development"

The Nobel Peace Prize 2001

United Nations (U.N.) and Kofi Annan "for their work for a better organized and more peaceful world"

The Nobel Peace Prize 2000

Kim Dae-jung "for his work for democracy and human rights in South Korea and in East Asia in general, and for peace and reconciliation with North Korea in particular"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1999

Médecins Sans Frontières "in recognition of the organization's pioneering humanitarian work on several continents"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1998

John Hume and David Trimble "for their efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1997

International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL) and Jody Williams "for their work for the banning and clearing of anti-personnel mines"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1996

Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo and José Ramos-Horta "for their work towards a just and peaceful solution to the conflict in East Timor"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1995

Joseph Rotblat and Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs "for their efforts to diminish the part played by nuclear arms in international politics and, in the longer run, to eliminate such arms"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1994

Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin "for their efforts to create peace in the Middle East"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1993

Nelson Mandela and Frederik Willem de Klerk "for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic South Africa"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1992

Rigoberta Menchú Tum "for her struggle for social justice and ethno-cultural reconciliation based on respect for the rights of indigenous peoples"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1991

Aung San Suu Kyi "for her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1990

Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev "for the leading role he played in the radical changes in East-West relations"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1989

The 14th Dalai Lama (Tenzin Gyatso) "for advocating peaceful solutions based upon tolerance and mutual respect in order to preserve the historical and cultural heritage of his people"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1988

United Nations Peacekeeping Forces "for preventing armed clashes and creating conditions for negotiations"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1987

Oscar Arias Sánchez "for his work for lasting peace in Central America"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1986

Elie Wiesel "for being a messenger to mankind: his message is one of peace, atonement and dignity"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1985

International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War "for spreading authoritative information and by creating awareness of the catastrophic consequences of nuclear war"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1984

Desmond Mpilo Tutu "for his role as a unifying leader figure in the non-violent campaign to resolve the problem of apartheid in South Africa"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1983

Lech Walesa "for non-violent struggle for free trade unions and human rights in Poland"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1982

Alva Myrdal and Alfonso García Robles "for their work for disarmament and nuclear and weapon-free zones"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1981

Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) "for promoting the fundamental rights of refugees"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1980

Adolfo Pérez Esquivel "for being a source of inspiration to repressed people, especially in Latin America"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1979

Mother Teresa "for her work for bringing help to suffering humanity"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1978

Mohamed Anwar al-Sadat and Menachem Begin "for jointly having negotiated peace between Egypt and Israel in 1978"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1977

Amnesty International "for worldwide respect for human rights"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1976

Betty Williams and Mairead Corrigan "for the courageous efforts in founding a movement to put an end to the violent conflict in Northern Ireland"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1975

Andrei Dmitrievich Sakharov "for his struggle for human rights in the Soviet Union, for disarmament and cooperation between all nations"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1974

Seán MacBride "for his efforts to secure and develop human rights throughout the world" and Eisaku Sato "for his contribution to stabilize conditions in the Pacific rim area and for signing the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1973

Henry A. Kissinger and Le Duc Tho "for jointly having negotiated a cease fire in Vietnam in 1973"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1972

No Nobel Prize was awarded this year. The prize money for 1972 was allocated to the Main Fund.

The Nobel Peace Prize 1971

Willy Brandt "for paving the way for a meaningful dialogue between East and West"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1970

Norman E. Borlaug "for having given a well-founded hope - the green revolution"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1969

International Labour Organization (I.L.O.) "for creating international legislation insuring certain norms for working conditions in every country"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1968

René Cassin "for his struggle to ensure the rights of man as stipulated in the UN Declaration"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1967

No Nobel Prize was awarded this year. The prize money was with 1/3 allocated to the Main Fund and with 2/3 to the Special Fund of this prize section.

The Nobel Peace Prize 1966

No Nobel Prize was awarded this year. The prize money was allocated to the Special Fund of this prize section.

The Nobel Peace Prize 1965

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) "for its effort to enhance solidarity between nations and reduce the difference between rich and poor states"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1964

Martin Luther King Jr. "for his non-violent struggle for civil rights for the Afro-American population"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1963

Comité international de la Croix Rouge (International Committee of the Red Cross) and Ligue des Sociétés de la Croix-Rouge (League of Red Cross Societies) "for promoting the principles of the Geneva Convention and cooperation with the UN"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1962

Linus Carl Pauling "for his fight against the nuclear arms race between East and West"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1961

Dag Hammarskjöld "for developing the UN into an effective and constructive international organization, capable of giving life to the principles and aims expressed in the UN Charter"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1960

Albert John Lutuli "for his non-violent struggle against apartheid"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1959

Philip J. Noel-Baker "for his longstanding contribution to the cause of disarmament and peace"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1958

Georges Pire "for his efforts to help refugees to leave their camps and return to a life of freedom and dignity"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1957

Lester Bowles Pearson "for his crucial contribution to the deployment of a United Nations Emergency Force in the wake of the Suez Crisis"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1956

No Nobel Prize was awarded this year. The prize money was with 1/3 allocated to the Main Fund and with 2/3 to the Special Fund of this prize section.

The Nobel Peace Prize 1955

No Nobel Prize was awarded this year. The prize money was allocated to the Special Fund of this prize section.

The Nobel Peace Prize 1954

Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) "for its efforts to heal the wounds of war by providing help and protection to refugees all over the world"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1953

George Catlett Marshall "for proposing and supervising the plan for the economic recovery of Europe"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1952

Albert Schweitzer "for his altruism, reverence for life, and tireless humanitarian work which has helped making the idea of brotherhood between men and nations a living one"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1951

Léon Jouhaux "for having devoted his life to the fight against war through the promotion of social justice and brotherhood among men and nations"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1950

Ralph Bunche "for his work as mediator in Palestine in 1948-1949"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1949

Lord (John) Boyd Orr of Brechin "for his lifelong effort to conquer hunger and want, thereby helping to remove a major cause of military conflict and war"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1948

No Nobel Prize was awarded this year. The prize money was with 1/3 allocated to the Main Fund and with 2/3 to the Special Fund of this prize section.

The Nobel Peace Prize 1947

Friends Service Council (The Quakers) and American Friends Service Committee (The Quakers) "for their pioneering work in the international peace movement and compassionate effort to relieve human suffering, thereby promoting the fraternity between nations"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1946

Emily Greene Balch "for her lifelong work for the cause of peace" and John Raleigh Mott "for his contribution to the creation of a peace-promoting religious brotherhood across national boundaries"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1945

Cordell Hull "for his indefatigable work for international understanding and his pivotal role in establishing the United Nations"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1944

Comité international de la Croix Rouge (International Committee of the Red Cross) "for the great work it has performed during the war on behalf of humanity"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1943

No Nobel Prize was awarded this year. The prize money was with 1/3 allocated to the Main Fund and with 2/3 to the Special Fund of this prize section.

The Nobel Peace Prize 1942

No Nobel Prize was awarded this year. The prize money was with 1/3 allocated to the Main Fund and with 2/3 to the Special Fund of this prize section.

The Nobel Peace Prize 1941

No Nobel Prize was awarded this year. The prize money was with 1/3 allocated to the Main Fund and with 2/3 to the Special Fund of this prize section.

The Nobel Peace Prize 1940

No Nobel Prize was awarded this year. The prize money was with 1/3 allocated to the Main Fund and with 2/3 to the Special Fund of this prize section.

The Nobel Peace Prize 1939

No Nobel Prize was awarded this year. The prize money was with 1/3 allocated to the Main Fund and with 2/3 to the Special Fund of this prize section.

The Nobel Peace Prize 1938

Office international Nansen pour les Réfugiés (Nansen International Office for Refugees) "for having carried on the work of Fridtjof Nansen to the benefit of refugees across Europe"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1937

Cecil of Chelwood, Viscount (Lord Edgar Algernon Robert Gascoyne Cecil) "for his tireless effort in support of the League of Nations, disarmament and peace"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1936

Carlos Saavedra Lamas "for his role as father of the Argentine Antiwar Pact of 1933, which he also used as a means to mediate peace between Paraguay and Bolivia in 1935"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1935

Carl von Ossietzky "for his burning love for freedom of thought and expression and his valuable contribution to the cause of peace"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1934

Arthur Henderson "for his untiring struggle and his courageous efforts as Chairman of the League of Nations Disarmament Conference 1931-34"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1933

Sir Norman Angell (Ralph Lane) "for having exposed by his pen the illusion of war and presented a convincing plea for international cooperation and peace"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1932

No Nobel Prize was awarded this year. The prize money was allocated to the Special Fund of this prize section.

The Nobel Peace Prize 1931

Jane Addams and Nicholas Murray Butler "for their assiduous effort to revive the ideal of peace and to rekindle the spirit of peace in their own nation and in the whole of mankind"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1930

Lars Olof Jonathan (Nathan) Söderblom "for promoting Christian unity and helping create 'that new attitude of mind which is necessary if peace between nations is to become reality'"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1929

Frank Billings Kellogg "for his crucial role in bringing about the Briand-Kellogg Pact"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1928

No Nobel Prize was awarded this year. The prize money was allocated to the Special Fund of this prize section.

The Nobel Peace Prize 1927

Ferdinand Buisson and Ludwig Quidde "for their contribution to the emergence in France and Germany of a public opinion which favours peaceful international cooperation"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1926

Aristide Briand and Gustav Stresemann "for their crucial role in bringing about the Locarno Treaty"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1925

Sir Austen Chamberlain "for his crucial role in bringing about the Locarno Treaty" and Charles Gates Dawes "for his crucial role in bringing about the Dawes Plan"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1924

No Nobel Prize was awarded this year. The prize money was allocated to the Special Fund of this prize section.

The Nobel Peace Prize 1923

No Nobel Prize was awarded this year. The prize money was allocated to the Special Fund of this prize section.

The Nobel Peace Prize 1922

Fridtjof Nansen "for his leading role in the repatriation of prisoners of war, in international relief work and as the League of Nations' High Commissioner for refugees"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1921

Karl Hjalmar Branting and Christian Lous Lange "for their lifelong contributions to the cause of peace and organized internationalism"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1920

Léon Victor Auguste Bourgeois "for his longstanding contribution to the cause of peace and justice and his prominent role in the establishment of the League of Nations"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1919

Thomas Woodrow Wilson "for his role as founder of the League of Nations"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1918

No Nobel Prize was awarded this year. The prize money was allocated to the Special Fund of this prize section.

The Nobel Peace Prize 1917

Comité international de la Croix Rouge (International Committee of the Red Cross) "for the efforts to take care of wounded soldiers and prisoners of war and their families"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1916

No Nobel Prize was awarded this year. The prize money was allocated to the Special Fund of this prize section.

The Nobel Peace Prize 1915

No Nobel Prize was awarded this year. The prize money was allocated to the Special Fund of this prize section.

The Nobel Peace Prize 1914

No Nobel Prize was awarded this year. The prize money was allocated to the Special Fund of this prize section.

The Nobel Peace Prize 1913

Henri La Fontaine "for his unparalleled contribution to the organization of peaceful internationalism"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1912

Elihu Root "for bringing about better understanding between the countries of North and South America and initiating important arbitration agreements between the United States and other countries"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1911

Tobias Michael Carel Asser "for his role as co-founder of the Institut de droit international, initiator of the Conferences on International Private Law (Conférences de Droit international privé) at the Hague, and pioneer in the field of international legal relations" and Alfred Hermann Fried "for his effort to expose and fight what he considers to be the main cause of war, namely, the anarchy in international relations"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1910

Bureau international permanent de la Paix (Permanent International Peace Bureau) "for acting as a link between the peace societies of the various countries, and helping them to organize the world rallies of the international peace movement"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1909

Auguste Marie François Beernaert and Paul Henri Benjamin Balluet d'Estournelles de Constant, Baron de Constant de Rebecque "for their prominent position in the international movement for peace and arbitration"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1908

Klas Pontus Arnoldson and Fredrik Bajer "for their long time work for the cause of peace as politicians, peace society leaders, orators and authors"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1907

Ernesto Teodoro Moneta "for his work in the press and in peace meetings, both public and private, for an understanding between France and Italy" and Louis Renault "for his decisive influence upon the conduct and outcome of the Hague and Geneva Conferences"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1906

Theodore Roosevelt "for his role in bringing to an end the bloody war recently waged between two of the world's great powers, Japan and Russia"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1905

Baroness Bertha Sophie Felicita von Suttner, née Countess Kinsky von Chinic und Tettau "for her audacity to oppose the horrors of war"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1904

Institut de droit international (Institute of International Law) "for its striving in public law to develop peaceful ties between nations and to make the laws of war more humane"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1903

William Randal Cremer "for his longstanding and devoted effort in favour of the ideas of peace and arbitration"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1902

Élie Ducommun "for his untiring and skilful directorship of the Bern Peace Bureau" and Charles Albert Gobat "for his eminently practical administration of the Inter-Parliamentary Union"

The Nobel Peace Prize 1901

Jean Henry Dunant "for his humanitarian efforts to help wounded soldiers and create international understanding" and Frédéric Passy "for his lifelong work for international peace conferences, diplomacy and arbitration"