Turkey: Four killed, 43 injured in train crash in Ankara

Ankara, Dec 13: Four people were killed and 43 others were injured in a crash involving a Turkish high speed train in Ankara on Thursday, Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin said.

The incident happened when the train crashed into an overpass at a train station in the capital Ankara on Thursday morning, causing many casualties. The accident occurred at about 06:30 local time (03:30 GMT).

The train was reportedly beginning a journey from the station in Ankara to the city of Konya in western Turkey.

Speaking to reporters at the crash site, Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin said the high speed train, which was traveling to the central province of Konya, had crashed into a locomotive which carries out track inspections.