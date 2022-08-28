DCW seeks action-taken report from Delhi police, a day after girl was shot at by stalker

23-year-old woman found dead with throat slit in office in Delhi

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 28: A 23-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit inside an office in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area Saturday evening, police said.

On being informed about a woman lying in a pool of blood around 7 pm, a police team rushed to the spot. It was found that the woman was dead and her throat slit, the police said.

3 children among 5 dead in house fire in UP

The woman was a tele-caller in the office of a financial firm in Kewal Park, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

A case of murder was registered and a person arrested in this connection, the police officer said, adding further investigation was underway.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 8:54 [IST]