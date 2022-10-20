12-year-old girl found dead with rope around her neck

Second accused identified as Imran arrested in Lucknow rape case

oi-PTI

Maharajganj, Oct 20: A 12-year-old girl was found dead with a rope wrapped around her neck here, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Lakshmipur village on Wednesday, they said.

According to the police, the teenager's parents had gone to work in the field when the incident happened.

After returning home in the evening, they found their daughter dead, police said, adding the girl appears to have died of strangulation.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

Superintendent of Police Dr Kaushtubh, who visited the spot, said a probe is on and further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report.

Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:41 [IST]