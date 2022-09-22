'Dead' on arrival: Woman returns home a day after being buried

Chennai

Chennai

Chennai, Sep 22: Someone dying is extremely sad but imagine, someone coming back to life after being dead for a day! Well, this is exactly what happened in Chennai where a dead woman returned back to her family, a day after she was buried.

According to reports, the 72-year-old Chandra was believed to be killed in a train accident and they had performed the final rites.

The woman, who resides in Ambedkar Nagar in Guduvanchery with her son Vadivelu, had left home on Tuesday morning saying that she was going to a nearby temple. However, she did not return home after which the family filed a formal complaint with the local police station.

School teacher and 17-year-old student found dead in UP forest, cops suspect suicide

On the other hand, the police found a dead body of an elderly woman near a railway track. The son then identified the woman as his mother and the body was handed over to him.

The body was buried in Guduvancherry. On Thursday, the family was performing a special pooja when the 27-year-old Chandra returned home to their pleasant shock.

It was realised then that it was a case of mistaken identity as Vadivelu wrongly identified the deceased as his mother owing to similarity in the color of the saree. The face of the woman was crushed which led to the confusion.

Meanwhile, the body, which was buried by the family, was exhumed and sent to the Chromepet GH to identify the deceased. The investigation is on.

Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 16:55 [IST]