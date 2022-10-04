In murder of J&K DGP, domestic help is prime suspect

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 04: The DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Prisons Department Hemant Kumar Lohia was found dead at his residence in Jammu under mysterious circumstance on October 3.

The police suspect that it could be the domestic help who could have murdered the DGP. Lohia was staying at his friend's house along with his own family as his house was under renovation.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said that the domestic help is absconding and a search for him has commenced. The domestic help has been identified as Yasir and he originally belongs to Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lohia a 57 year old 1992 IPS officer was found with his throat slit at his Udaiwala residence. He was posted as DGP Prisons in August. Burn injuries have also been found on his body.

"The body of Shri Hemant Lohia DG Prisons JK was found under suspicious circumstances. First examination of the scene of crime reveals this as a suspected murder case. The domestic help with the officer is absconding. A search for him has started. Forensic teams and crime teams are on the spot. The investigation process has begun. Senior officers are on the spot. J&K police family express grief and deep sorrow over the death of their senior officer," the ADGP.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh told PTI that the preliminary investigation showed that the killer had first suffocated Lohia to death and then used a broken ketchup bottle to slit his throat. He also tried to set the officer ablaze.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 8:17 [IST]