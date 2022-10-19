Urvashi Rautela ‘chops off hair’ in support of Iranian women

Watch Mohammed Shami's match-winning last over against Australia

Mumbai airport to shut runway from 11 am to 5 pm tomorrow

Chaos at Ahmedabad airport as Akasa Air cancels Bangalore-bound flight due to technical snag

Dead body found on Mumbai railway track, probe on

Mumbai

oi-Nitesh Jha

Mumbai, Oct 19: Dead body of one Nikhil Sawla with multiple stabbing marks was found on railway tracks at Kurla Railway Station on Tuesday. Mumbai police has registered an FIR and started an investigation.

"We received information about a person lying near the railway track. As the information came, the police reached the spot and took the body under their possession," ANI quoted the Government Railway Police (GRP) as saying.

Railway gateman found dead on Ayodhya-Prayagraj railway section

The police identified the deceasd as Nikhil Sawla, a resident of Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

According to a report in ANI, Police registered the case against an unknown suspect under Section 302 (Murder) of IPC.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 16:50 [IST]