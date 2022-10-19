Keep youself updated with latestMumbai News
Dead body found on Mumbai railway track, probe on
Mumbai
Mumbai, Oct 19: Dead body of one Nikhil Sawla with multiple stabbing marks was found on railway tracks at Kurla Railway Station on Tuesday. Mumbai police has registered an FIR and started an investigation.
"We received information about a person lying near the railway track. As the information came, the police reached the spot and took the body under their possession," ANI quoted the Government Railway Police (GRP) as saying.
Railway gateman found dead on Ayodhya-Prayagraj railway section
The police identified the deceasd as Nikhil Sawla, a resident of Ghatkopar in Mumbai.
According to a report in ANI, Police registered the case against an unknown suspect under Section 302 (Murder) of IPC.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
Comments
Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 16:50 [IST]