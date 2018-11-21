5 killed as car runs over labourers sleeping on flyover in Hisar

Hisar, Nov 21: In a tragic incident, five people were killed and 9 others injured as a car ran over laborers sleeping on a bridge in Hisar, Haryana on Wednesday.

The speeding car then hit another car and fell off the bridge. Drivers of both cars were injured.

The driver of the car going towards Hansi hit the divider on the flyover and ran over the labourers who were sleeping on the side at 2 am, the police said.

The labourers were residents of Bihar's Saharsa and Khagaria districts. They had gone to sleep after completing the day's work on the flyover where repairs had been done for some time, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)