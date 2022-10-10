YouTube
    Couple found dead at home, cops suspect husband killed wife and self

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kottayam, Oct 10: A couple was found dead at their house with the man suspected to have strangled his wife to death before taking his life here, police said on Monday.

    Ayarkunnam residents Sunil Kumar (50) and his wife Manjula (48) were found dead at their house on Sunday night, police said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Kumar was seen hanging inside a room while Manjula was found dead on the floor, police added.

    Kumar was a carpenter while Manjula used to work in a bakery, they said.

    "A relative came to the house and found the couple and alerted the neighbours. They took both of them to the hospital, but could not be saved," police said.

    Locals said Manjula was alive but passed away on the way to the hospital. Police suspect that Kumar strangulated Manjula before hanging himself.

    However, the reason behind the death can be ascertained only after a post-mortem is conducted, police said.

    Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 11:59 [IST]
